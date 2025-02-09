Bill introduced to use Legacy Fund earnings for funding emergency services

A Democratic State Senator from Fargo wants to use some of the earnings of the state’s Legacy Fund to help rural communities fund emergency services.

Senate Bill 2332 would invest $25 million into the new legacy Earnings Emergency Services and Public Safety Fund. The fund would be used to help recruit and retain first responders, as well as help insure timely responses, and that the first responders have the tools they need.

"This bill is not just about numbers on a budget," Sen. Josh Boschee (D-Fargo) told the Senate State and Local Government Committee. "It's about real people and real lives. When a paramedic arrives at a car accident faster because of better funding, or when a rural fire department has the staff to handle an emergency, or when a mental health crisis is handled with the right support, that's the impact this legislation will have."

Supporters of the measure say it is very important, in light of the property tax reform measures going through the Legislature, that place caps on some local governments’ ability to raise revenue.

"In looking at some of the bills proposed for property tax reform, it's scary for these rural agencies, especially in the non-home rule counties," said 911 Association president Sara Miller, from Barnes County. "We're already struggling , and now we're going to struggle even more."

The Committee has not yet acted on the bill.