Stockmen’s Association raises funds for wildfire victims

It will take ranchers effected by October’s wildfires a long time to recover, but one program hopes to help with that.

The Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program was arranged by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation.

It raised over 900 thousand dollars to help cattle ranchers recover from the wildfires that destroyed more than 100 thousand acres of land last fall.

ND Stockmen’s Association executive vice president Julie Ellingson says they saw an outpouring of support from corporations, businesses, groups, and individuals who donated to the program.

"Just all kinds of people from around the state and the nation wanting to come together and providing some support, and helping people literally rise from the ashes and reestablish hope."

Ellingson says they received dozens of applications from cattle ranchers hoping to get some relief. Those applications are currently being reviewed by a committee. Once selected, applicants could start seeing wildfire relief checks in their mailboxes in the next couple of months.

"While we're not able to make anyone whole, we can't turn back the clock and take away the stress and the challenges that came along with those fires, we're hopeful that we can make a dent and provide some hope and some relief to support them in their recovery effort. "