Bill to 'lower the cost' of medical marijuana rejected by the ND House

The state House has rejected a bill that its supporters said would lower the cost of medical marijuana for patents.

HB 1321 would increase the amount of cannabis patients could purchase from two and a half ounces every 30 days, to three ounces. It would also raise the limit on concentrated THC a person could have from 6000 milligrams to 9000 milligrams. And it would require medical marijuana card holders to update their registration every two years, instead of annually.

"This is a simple bill that lowers medical marijuana costs for card holders," the bill's main sponsor, Rep. Steve Vetter (R-Grand Forks) told the House.

But Rep. Eric Murphy (R-Grand Forks) argued the increased levels could be dangerous.

"There's lots and lots of data," Murphy argued. "I can give probably 10 papers right now, on psychosis. This is not just made-up stuff. The bottom line is — this is a drug safety issue."

The measure failed – 37 voting in favor, 53 voting against.