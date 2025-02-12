Committee hears nicotine tax raising bill

Taxes on tobacco and nicotine products could soon be raised in North Dakota. A bill brought before the House Finance and Taxation committee would raise taxes for nicotine products of all kinds including gels, pouches, and cigarettes. It would also establish a tax on e-cigarettes and vapes.

Representative Vicky Steiner of Dickinson says this could be the first time taxes on nicotine products are raised since 1993. Taxes on these products would now match the level of taxes on South Dakota’s nicotine products. But Steiner says it's not about the money.

"I'm bringing this bill because essentially, this will deter 600 students from starting a nicotine habit. That is the point of the bill."

Steiner says studies show that other states that raised nicotine taxes saw a drop in the number of minors that started using nicotine. She says for North Dakota that number could be over 600.

Mike Rud represented the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association in opposition to HB 1570. He said the bill would harm the gas stations he represents by punishing working class citizens for buying a legal product.

"Our members aren't targeting youth. The products that are being sold, are being sold to legal aged adults as an adult product."

The committee is holding the bill for further study.