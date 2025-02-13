House rejects bill to put abortion under murder, assault laws

The North Dakota House has rejected a bill that would put abortion under the state’s criminal code for murder and assault.

It says life begins at conception.

The bill came out of the House Human Services Committee with a “do not pass” recommendation.

Rep. Kathy Froelich (R-Devils Lake) spoke against the bill. She told the House that a number of anti- abortion groups have come out against this bill.

"In 2022, pro-life leaders around the country signed an open letter to state lawmakers," Froelich said. "It says, 'We state unequivocally that we do not support any measure seeking to criminalize or punish women, and we stand firmly opposed to include such penalties in legislation.'"

But the bill’s sponsor – Rep. Lori Van Winkle (R-Minot) – said the murder law is very clear.

"It's actually the most merciful thing we can do — to uphold the law," Van Winkle said. "The law is very clear, that murder is murder, for everybody. And it should be for anybody. And it doesn't matter what tool you use, even if that tool is an abortion pill."

The bill – HB 1373 – received 16 yes votes, and 77 no votes.