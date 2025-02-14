Elementary students in Fargo team up to help keep the community warm
1 of 2 — 20250213_092823.jpg
Students at Madison Elementary work together to make tie blankets
T. McDonald / T. McDonald
2 of 2 — 20250213_092834.jpg
Students at Madison Elementary making tie-blankets
T. McDonald / Prairie Public
It’s Kindness Week at Madison Elementary School in Fargo. The week is broken into 5 different themes for activities each day, and Thursday, during Giving Hearts day, the theme is Dream of A Kinder Future…
Reporter Todd McDonald has details…