Senate rejects bill to allow a casino to be built south of Grand Forks

The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill that would have added land south of Grand Forks owned by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa to the state’s gaming compact with the tribe.

The plan has been to build a casino-resort on that tract of land. It has the support of the city of Grand Forks. But The legislature needed to act to allow it to be part of the gaming compact.

Sen. Richard Marcellais (D-Belcourt told the Senate this would bring economic benefits to the Grand Forks area.

"A casino of this scale would bring significant investment to the area, providing well-paying jobs, increased tourism and a strengthened local economy," Marcellais said. "It would also create opportunities for small businesses, from restaurants and hotels to entertainment venues. And it would retain establishments — all which would benefit from the increased traffic and demand for services."

But opponents argued this is just another expansion of gambling, that could hurt local charities.

The vote on SB 2376 was 15 yes, 29 no.