Senate rejects education savings account bill

The state Senate has turned down a school choice bill.

SB 2303 would create educational savings accounts. The money could be used for tuition at non-public schools.

"Senate Bill 2303 provides parents with the opportunity to have a real choice on where their children are being educated," said the Bill's sponsor, Sen Mike Wobbema (R-Valley City). "Taxpayer funds should be used for taxpayer's childrens' education. We should give parents a better chance to select where their kids will best excels, and reasonably fund it."

Sen. Don Schiable (R-Mott) spoke in opposition.

"We don't get to pick our students," Schiable said. "Regardless of what we have coming to school, we have to deal with it. And sometimes, that's what get costs up. So, I'm a liittle bit concerned that we call this 'educational choice.'" Quite frankly, it's a choice for a few."

The bill failed on a 20 to 24 vote.