This week is “Through with Chew Week,” and Fargo Cass Public Health is using the time to highlight their resources available to assist in quitting smokeless tobacco.

Doreen Odera is a community health educator with Fargo Cass Public Health. She says there are several health risks associated with smokeless tobacco products.

"For smokeless tobacco, a big risk is oral cancer, gum disease and heart problems. It might not be lung problems, since you're not smoking it, but there is still very high risk of oral cancer and gum disease."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, North Dakota’s rate of adults who use smokeless tobacco is 6.5 percent – which is higher than the national average, at 3.4 percent. Odera says there are options locally for users who are interested in getting help to quit.

"We have a program called Break Away From Nicotine, and this program offers nicotine replacement therapy - patches, gums and lozenges - but we also offer consulting hours, where we have a consultation with you and talk about your history of smoking or using smokeless tobacco or nicotine products, and then we figure out which one would work for you."

Statewide, NDQuits offers support through phone and web based programs.