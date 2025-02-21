Senate passes bill to restrict 'obscene material' displayed in libraries

The state Senate has passed a measure to remove explicit sexual or obscene materials from school library shelves, and placing the materials where children cannot see them.

"Senate Bill 2307 is not about banning books," said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Keith Boehm of Mandan. "It's about common-sense protections for our children."

Boehm said it ensures that explicit materials are placed away from minors, while remaining accessible to adults.

The bill said if an individual requesting the material be moved was turned down, that individual could go to the local states attorney to make a determination. That didn’t sit well with some Senate members.

"If a community has concerns about some books, locally-elected school boards or city commissions, not law enforcement, should handle it," said Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck). "Why are we turning he states attorney into a librarian?"

SB 2307 passed 27 to 20. It now goes to the House.