"Read-Out" protests planned at public libraries this weekend

A non-partisan advocacy group that promotes literacy is organizing a “Read-Out” protest outside public libraries across the state this weekend.

Randi Monley is Co-chair for Right to Read ND. She says anyone who wants to participate in the Read-Out protest is invited to bring a book and read silently on the public sidewalk outside their local libraries. The protest hopes to highlight opposition to North Dakota Senate Bill 2307, which Monley says targets content in libraries.

"So this kind of started two years ago, with HB1205 which puts the Miller Test into North Dakota Century Code. There are no books that are explicit in any library in North Dakota, and if people think that there are, or that they fail the Miller Test, they are always welcome to put in a request for consideration with that library. This bill is taking it even further, being like, 'oh, if one person thinks this book is explicit, it needs to be locked away in a cupboard and no one can see it,' and if they aren't happy with whatever result they get going through the process of reconsideration, then they get to take it to the state's attorney's office."

Current Read-Out locations include libraries in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, West Fargo and Williston. The protest will take place between 2:00 and 2:30pm this Saturday.

Monley says anyone wanting to organize their own local Read-Out protest can email Right to Read ND at righttoreadnd@gmail.com.

Senate Bill 2307 passed the Senate last week, and will be considered in the House after crossover.

