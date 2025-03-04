Gambling issues on the rise in ND

Gambling is on the rise in North Dakota and Governor Kelly Armstrong has proclaimed March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. This month HHS is trying to bring awareness to how widespread gambling-related issues are in the state.

HHS Gambling Disorder Clinical Lead Lisa Vig says there is likely 7,000 to 10,000 people in the state suffering from gambling issues and that number is always rising.

"I think it is becoming more widespread. We have ample opportunities for gambling activities in North Dakota and we know that certainly the more opportunities that there are available, the more likely people are to participate."

Vig says the legalization of electronic pull tabs made gambling easy and accessible, leading to the rise in gamblers. Another concerning gambling format they’re seeing is online gambling.

"That is concerning just because of the availability. You have a casino in your pocket, 24/7 its available to you. There's lots of promises of big wins and jackpots and it can be very predatory."

Vig says gambling behaviors can interfere with personal, family, or work life.

HHS has a number of supportive services to help people struggling with gambling, including a quick online screening test for people to evaluate their gambling behaviors.

Resources can be found at gamblernd.org.