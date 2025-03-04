Suspect caught after alleged triple homicide on Spirit Lake Reservation

Law enforcement has successfully apprehended the suspect in a shooting incident near St. Michael south of Devils Lake this afternoon.

The Spirit Lake Reservation was under a shelter in place order after the shooting this morning. A statement from the Tribe confirms three members have died.

The suspect was caught near Black Tiger Bay campground not far from St. Michael. Names of the victims and suspect are not being released at this time.

The statement from the Tribe also reminds its members of grief counseling and mental health services available. They may call Spirit Lake Behavioral Health at 701-766-1613, or Spirit Lake Suicide Prevention at 701-381-0047.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.