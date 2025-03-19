North Dakota House committee advances library content bill

A North Dakota House committee on Tuesday gave support to a controversial bill to create restricted areas in public libraries for materials that some might consider obscene.

After listening to three hours of testimony in the morning, the committee voted 12-1 for a do-pass recommendation. Democrat Mary Schneider of Fargo was the only dissenting vote.

Senate Bill 2307 now goes to the House Appropriations Committee.

Some members of the committee expressed dismay with the potential cost of upgrading the online search system of the state’s libraries to comply with the bill.

The fiscal note on the bill estimates the state would need to spend $1.1 million over the next two years and slightly under $1 million in the following biennium. The money would be used to pay a vendor for an age-verification system for ODIN – the Online Dakota Information Network used by libraries.

Jason Bedsaul, director of ODIN for the University System’s Core Technology Services, explained that because ODIN is used by library patrons of all ages, not just librarians, the bill would require the system to single out objectionable materials, so they could be accessed by adults.

The system supports more than 1 million searches each month.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, a member of the committee, said “protecting kids is not a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Satrom later asked Bedsaul if he was familiar with the term “death by fiscal note.”

Bedsaul, who was delivering neutral testimony, said he was not familiar with the term.

There were 377 written testimonies filed on the bill before Tuesday’s hearing, with the bulk of the submissions opposed to the bill.

The bill would provide for a process for people to file a complaint about a book or other library material they find objectionable. The complaint process includes using the local state’s attorney to determine if the material is obscene.

One critic of the bill, Julie Reiten of Minot, noted that it contains no guidelines on who can file a complaint and how many books could be targeted. She said there are lists of books being circulated and someone from out of state could submit a complaint about the entire list.

She said that is happening in other states by people determined to remove some books.

“It’s working,” Reiten said.

Others said the bill is too vague about what a sectioned off area would look like to comply with the proposed rules.

Supporters say the bill does not ban books, but only removes them to a section of the library not accessible by children.

Libraries could have state funds withheld if they do not comply with the process. The bill says the state’s attorney also can prosecute violators.

The bill passed the Senate on a 27-20 vote.