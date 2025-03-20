ND Senate approves changes to 'falsehood' law in political campaigns

The state Senate has overwhelmingly passed a measure that would add “social media” to a law that prohibits a person from knowingly publishing campaign material in advertising or news releases that contain falsehoods.

The Senate added an amendment that would include distribution via text messages and telephone calls. It was offered by Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck) on the Senate floor. He had been US Representative Julie Fedorchak’s campaign manager, when someone sent texts and phone calls saying she had dropped out of the race for Congress.

"As election communications evolve, I think our laws have to change with it," Cleary said. "Unfortunately, we have seen our laws abused by bad actors in our state, who seek to interfere with our elections. Knowingly spreading falsehoods about an opponent undermines the integrity of elections."

Cleary said his amendment strengthens accountability for deceptive practices in those additional forms.

"These protect election integrity and uphold public trust," Cleary said.

The measure – HB 1204 – passed 45 to one. It will now go back to the House, to see if that chamber agrees with the new Senate amendment.