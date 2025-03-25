House rejects using the Common Schools Trust Fund for school construction

The North Dakota House has turned down a proposed Constitutional amendment to use $3 billion over 10 years from the Common Schools Trust Fund to fund school construction.

Money from that trust fund now goes toward the per-pupil payment for schools.

"An analogy would be taking to taking a large, premature distribution from your retirement account, sacrificing years of compounded growth," said Rep. Glenn Bosch (R-Bismarck). "While school construction funding is important, diverting funds intended for supporting student learning, teacher salaries and classroom resources undermines the long-term stability of North Dakota's public educational system."

Rep. Scott Louser (R-Minot) also spoke in opposition.

"I would hope that this Legislature would share in the vision that the Common Schools trust Fund could fully fund the per-pupil payment, with no general fund obligation, versus building school buildings all over the state, and not being able to cover the cost of educating the kids in those buildings," Louser said.

HCR 3035 failed, with 15 voting in favor, and 77 voting against.