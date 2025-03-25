NWS outlook points to warm, dry spring and summer

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting a warmer and drier than normal spring and summer this year.

This will follow a colder, yet drier than normal winter season.

Allen Schlag is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. He says these trends lend themselves to extending drought conditions, while minimizing any risk for spring flooding.

"So in short - the spring flood season, really only the Pembina and a portion of the Souris River Basin contain an appreciable amount of snow water equivalent remaining. The dry and warming soils I expect that to be a real strong influence on the amount of runoff that is generated, and that is going to minimize that runoff as the soil starts to accept some of that moisture. I think this is largely true across North Dakota in general, which will be important if and when we start to see our April showers. We really would like to see a fair amount of rain in April in order to start replenishing that depleted soil moisture."

Schlag says the moisture deficit will cause concern for the region’s ag producers. He says this time of year, melting snowpack usually replenishes soil moisture and aquifers.