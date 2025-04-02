Winter storm warning continues today into this evening

A winter storm warning continues throughout the rest of today until 7pm central time in southeastern North Dakota.

A winter weather advisory extending from central North Dakota up through the Devils Lake Basin and northeastern portion of the state will end at the same time.

Jennifer Ritterling is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. She says much of the snow that’s already fallen has melted, but more is coming.

"Well, there is still some snow moving into the area, particularly across southeastern North Dakota and a little bit less into northeastern North Dakota. But we are still getting some bands with heavier snowfall rates moving into those areas, so we are expecting - which will depend on melting and compaction - another three to four inches over the Fargo area, and another one or two over Grand Forks."

Ritterling says there is a lot of moisture in the system, which will deliver a little relief to drier than normal soils.