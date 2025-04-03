House reverses itself, passes term limit modification proposal

The North Dakota House reconsidered its action – and has passed a Constitutional measure that would make some changes to term limits for legislators.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4008 would remove the portion of Article 15 of the North Dakota Constitution – enacted by voters – that would have prohibited the Legislature from offering amendments to change term limits. It also says a legislator could serve four consecutive terms in the House or the Senate.

The measure failed Tuesday by two votes.

Some supporters of the resolution argued that voters may have thought they were voting for Congressional term limits, saying that’s what had been advertised. But Rep. Jeff Hoverson (R-Minot) said he doesn’t believe that.

"What was on the ballot before was in plain print," Hoverson said. "I don't know who these people are that thought it was Congressional versus state. I have a really hard time believing there were that many that couldn't read, or didn't read, the ballot, that would have changed the vote."

Rep. Scott Louser (R-Minot) said if the resolution passed, it will still go to a vote of the people next year.

"The confusion that I'm seeing back home is, people think this body is trying to change the Constitution," Louser said. "We are asking ourselves to put this resolution on the ballot for the people of North Dakota to decide how they want to vote. And that's democracy."

The resolution passed 53 to 39. IT had already passed the Senate, and barring further reconsideration, will be on next year’s general election ballot.