House passes bill to restrict children's access to certain books with 'sexually explicit' materials

The state House has passed a bill that would require libraries to restrict children’s access to sexually explicit materials.

SB 2307 requires that such materials be kept only in the adult sections of the library, or be hidden from the view of children.

"Let me be clear — this is not about banning books," said Rep. Bernie Satrom (R-Jamestown). "This bill does not censure literature, does not prevent access to those who are legally permitted. Rather, it upholds our responsibility to insure that sexually explicit information is not readily available to minors in our public school libraries."

Rep. Liz Conmy (D-Fargo) argued against it. She said North Dakota has the lowest usage of libraries in the country.

"And the fact that we're wringing our hands over some books that got past our librarians seems a little silly," Conmy said. She also said the state has professional librarians, that do a great job.

"And if we're going to be wringing our hands about porn, we have the Internet to deal with," Conmy said. "Libraries are the least of our problem."

The measure passed 49 to 45. It will go back to the Senate, for consideration of House changes.