Idle speed zone begins for boats on the Missouri

This summer will mark the start of an idle speed only area and a navigation channel around the Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad bridge project on the Missouri River.

The navigational channel will be marked with green and red floating buoys to direct the public to the navigable area through the construction zone.

Jackie Lundstrom, Enforcement Operation supervisor for ND Game and Fish, says the construction will take up the majority of the width of the river, leaving only a small passage for boats to pass through.

"It's going to be important even more so now to make sure everybody has an observer that is alert and can help direct the operator of the boat through the zone. We have to make sure that, depending on the size of the boat, we're going to have to have some give way, leeway situations."

Lundstrom says the “No Boats” buoys are located north and south of the active construction barges and have yellow flashing lights. The solid, white light “Idle Speed Only” buoys indicate where the idle speed zone starts and ends.

Lundstrom says a map of all buoys will be on the Game and Fish website.

