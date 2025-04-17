Reading advocacy group hopes Armstrong vetoes bill aimed at opening librarians and educators up to lawsuits

A non-partisan group advocating for freedom to read and access diverse information is hoping Governor Kelly Armstrong will veto Senate Bill 2307.

The bill requires school and public libraries to relocate materials deemed “sexually explicit” to areas not easily accessible to minors. It also carries penalties for librarians, and will cost $2 million to implement.

Mariah Ralston is a co-chair of Right to Read ND. She says they are hopeful Governor Armstrong won’t sign the legislation.

"We're just really frustrated that the Legislature is ignoring the overwhelming concerns of library professionals, and of regular North Dakota citizens. We saw thousands of people come out to our read-outs this spring; and people just ultimately don't want this bill. They want to make decisions for their own families. They don't want someone else's family to determine what their children can access in the library. So I really hope Governor Armstrong will see the legal problems with this bill, as well as the social problems."

The House narrowly defeated a motion to reconsider the bill earlier this week. Ralston says across the country, states are considering similar legislation. She says if the bill becomes law, it will encourage frivolous lawsuits. She says listening to floor debate on the bill, to her, has been discouraging.

"Librarians and teachers were attacked, even though it's been said that that's not what this bill is about. But we saw, again and again, them bringing up one instance in Forman, North Dakota. But really, that school board meeting they're referring to - it's not being portrayed fairly. Right now, there's a petition of over 170 people who say they support the school board's decision. So I think we're really seeing a one-sided opinion regarding that matter, and that demonstrates why this bill is problematic. It puts one person's opinion above the other person's, and we're not taking into consideration the good of the whole community."