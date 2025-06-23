Jamestown cleans up after storm

The Jamestown area still has a long way to go to recover from Friday’s storm. Power outages and downed trees shut off many of Jamestown’s sewer and water stations.

Jamestown’s public works director, Tyler Michael, says they’re just now getting those utilities back up.

"Everything is up and running. We just removed the water and sewer restrictions here. Everything is operational, but some of the lift stations for the sanitary sewer are still running on generator power."

Michael says they don’t have a timeline on when those stations will be off of generator power.

He says Public Works has also been busy cleaning up trees that have fallen onto roadways. They opened up their tree disposal site for residents who have debris on their properties. Michael says they’ve seen a lot of residents cleaning up.

"It was really nice to see on some of the social media and traveling around all that neighbors helping neighbors. So, if you're in the position that you can offer help to people who are in a position where they can't do things themselves, that would be really great to see some of that."

