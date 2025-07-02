North Dakota church listed in National Register of Historic Places

A church in Fargo has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1925, the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church in Fargo had tripled since it built its first church in 1918. They began planning to build a new, larger church in the English Gothic Revival architectural style. That church stands today and is now on the national register of historic places.

"So, you've got all this decorative stonework. You have the very classic cruciform shape of the church and all of the detailing inside with the vaulted ceilings. It's a really beautiful church, and it was listed for its architecture and for being such a great example of its type."

Lorna Meidinger is Lead Historic Preservationist for the state historical society. She says if you look at the church overhead, it is shaped like a cross. This cruciform shape is pretty rare in North Dakota, as it can only be built into large churches.

The entrance into the national register of historic places will give the First Presbyterian Church in Fargo property prestige, protection from adverse effects in federal projects, and eligibility for certain preservation grants.

