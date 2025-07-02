State-owned drones to be replaced

The state's Department of Commerce is working with the Northern Plains UAS Test Site on replacing state agency-owned drones that do not comply with the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Legislature set aside $9 million to replace those non-compliant drones, many manufactured in China.

"At this point they're not required to replace them, it's just that if they want to opt in, it gives them the opportunity to use these funds, versus having to use funds within their own budget."

Kyle Jefferson is the partner engagement manager for the Northern Plains UAS Test Site.

"It isn't completely in place at the federal level; there's no ban at the federal level. So this isn't any type of ban or anything at the state level."

Jefferson says the agencies and the Test Site are looking at US drove manufacturers for the replacements.

"We're trying to get, you know, each state agency lined up with the most capable drone possible for any of the use cases they're using them for."

The state Commerce Department is required to submit a full report to the Legislative Management Committee by next June 30th, to discuss drone replacement and training.