Armstrong sending ND National Guard to Texas

The North Dakota National Guard is headed south to support central Texas in its recovery efforts following catastrophic flash flooding.

At last update, 120 people are confirmed dead and 170 are still missing.

A seven-person crew from the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing is operating an MQ-9 Reaper to aid in search efforts. The aircraft is remotely piloted, and will provide air support and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to ground forces.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which is a national interstate mutual aid system, which allows states to share resources during disasters. Governor Kelly Armstrong approved that request.

This is the first time the 119th Wing has provided MQ-9 support for an EMAC request.