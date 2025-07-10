City of Fargo installing digital water meters

The City of Fargo is about 35 percent done installing new digital water meters in homes throughout the city.

Property owners are encouraged to sign up for an appointment to have their new meters installed. Angie Bear is Fargo’s Deputy City Auditor and says installation typically takes between ten and twenty minutes.

She says the new meters will provide a much more detailed account of a home’s water usage – down to hourly. She says it should help with household budget planning.

"It's a benefit for our customers; we will have a portal where, we're working to integrate that - where they can go on and they can check for their hourly usage, they can receive an email if their water usage is out of their set range, and be notified if they have higher consumption than normal or continuous usage. Because it is hourly, you can see it every hour, how many gallons to the exact gallon that you have used."

Bear says the city currently has nine installers working to switch out the meters. Together, they can switch out around 200 meters daily. She says the city hopes to be finished getting the meters installed by the end of the year, or the spring of 2026.