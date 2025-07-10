ND DEQ: smoky skies may return

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may be returning to North Dakota.

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring forecasted weather patterns, which may send smoke into the state in the coming days. The smoke may adversely affect North Dakota’s air quality.

DEQ encourages residents to use the AirNow.gov website and mobile app the monitor air quality levels on their own. Those with health issues may want to limit time outdoors or stay inside during that time.

Air conditioners in homes and cars can also be set to recirculate indoor air.

For more answers about general health-related smoke questions, residents may contact the Health and Human Services Department of Operations at 866-207-2880. Anyone experiencing breathing problems should seek medical help immediately.