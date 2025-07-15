Airline passenger boardings set a record in June

North Dakota’s commercial airports saw a 10 percent increase in passenger boardings in the first half of 2025

The state Aeronautics Commission reports 654,304 passenger boardings. That’s up 10 percent compared with 2024, or a 59,263 increase.

"We've had 14 straight months now of increased passenger activity in the state," said Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner. He said this was the busiest June on record, with 108,270 passengers.

Wanner said airport managers remain cautiously optimistic about continued growth.

"We've seen some additional capacity added to the system," Wanner said. "Then, it's kind of holding for the rest of the year."

Wanner said capacities are still higher in and out of our state, compared with last year.

"We should continue to see good numbers," Wanner said. But he also said there are a few challenges ahead.

"With pilots and the amount of aircraft available in the system, it's going to be a very competitive environment," Wanner said. "But in North Dakota, with an 83 to 84 percent load factor each month, there's a lot of demand here. That's really exciting for our state."

Wanner said he's encouraging people to continue to use the state's commercial airports, which he said continues to help the state maintain, and grow, air service.

Fargo’s Hector International Airport set a new June record with 47,898 passenger boardings.