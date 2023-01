Rick Steves, the beloved public radio and television travel host, joined Main Street to look ahead to traveling in the new year, and offer some advice for common travel concerns — including international travel, flight cancellations, inflation, and more. Listen to his conversation with host Craig Blumenshine above.

—

You can hear more from Rick Steves on his show, Travel with Rick Steves, on Wednesdays at 8pm on Prairie Public's radio service.