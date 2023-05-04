Dr. Gabriela Balf-Soran on recent legislation affecting transgender care

Dr. Gabriela Balf-Soran is a psychiatrist in Bismarck. She joined Main Street to comment on how North Dakota's recent legislation on transgender care will affect the state's medical community and transgender children. Listen above.

This conversation involves mental health topics, including suicide. If you or someone you know is in despair and having thoughts of dying, call one of the following local helplines:



988 Lifeline

211 Helpline

701-235-7335 SEEK Helpline

Find resources on transgender care at Harbor Health Initiative.