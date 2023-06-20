Prairie Pulse Excerpt: Censorship in Public Libraries
Tim Dirks, Fargo Public Library director, is John Harris’s guest in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. They discuss the recent legislative session in which two censorship bills regarding public libraries were introduced and argued for, including the one that has been passed into law.
They discuss Supreme Court precedent, the definition of obscenity in literature, and how the children's section may be affected in the coming months.