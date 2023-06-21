The Wilderman Triathlon: More Hardcore than the Ironman

Held in Walhalla ND, this athletic challenge is longer and grittier than the traditional Ironman Triathlon.

"2.4 miles of swimming, 113.4 miles of gravel grinding, mountain biking and stream crossing, and 26.7 miles of the gnarliest trail running in the state."

Race Director for Extreme North Dakota Racing Joel Larson says this race is extremely rewarding, but urges prospective athletes to use discretion and do their research before entering. "Go into this baby with your eyes open..."- ENDRacing