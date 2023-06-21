© 2023
The Wilderman Triathlon: More Hardcore than the Ironman

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
Held in Walhalla ND, this athletic challenge is longer and grittier than the traditional Ironman Triathlon.

"2.4 miles of swimming, 113.4 miles of gravel grinding, mountain biking and stream crossing, and 26.7 miles of the gnarliest trail running in the state."

Race Director for Extreme North Dakota Racing Joel Larson says this race is extremely rewarding, but urges prospective athletes to use discretion and do their research before entering. "Go into this baby with your eyes open..."- ENDRacing

