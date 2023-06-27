Bird Flu Vaccine in the Works

Bird flu has hit the US hard over the last couple of years. It’s left about 60 million chickens and turkeys dead across the nation, including 300,000 in North Dakota, and 4.2 million in Minnesota.

These birds are families' livelihoods, and to lose entire flocks to the disease is devastating... as MN turkey farmer Pete Klaphake experienced firsthand last year. Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes shares his story and reports that Bird Flu vaccine development is underway.