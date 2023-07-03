Gunman opens fire on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 and wounding 2

Four people were killed and at least two others injured Monday night when a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in a Philadelphia neighborhood, police said.

The dead victims, not immediately identified, were male and ranged in age from 20 to 59, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Monday night news briefing. Two of the injured included a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old. The shooting took place in the Kingsessing neighborhood in southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody, Outlaw said. The suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest, with multiple magazines in the vest, Outlaw said, adding that the suspect also had a scanner, an "AR-style rifle" and a handgun.

"Horrified by reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Mayor Jim Kenney said over Twitter.

Outlaw said the crime scene was a two-by-four-block area that had 50 spent shell casings. Police were still seeking a motive, she added.

"There are several scenes out here," Outlaw said. "We're canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and do everything we can to figure out the why behind this happening."

Monday's violence came a day after a shooting took place at a holiday block party in Baltimore that killed two and wounded 28 others.

At least 339 mass shootings have taken place in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive defines a mass shooting as one where at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

