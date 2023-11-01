Gaza's border opens to allow some foreign nationals and critically injured to depart

Updated November 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Dozens of foreign nationals flooded through the gates at Gaza's border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday, marking the first time that people trapped inside Gaza since fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas have been allowed to leave.

Ambulances wait on the other side of the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt to evacuate critically injured people from the besieged territory, where Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands since Oct. 7, when the militant group Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israeli towns.

The Gaza border crossing authority, which is run by the Hamas government in Gaza, announced early Wednesday that the Rafah border would be open for injured people and some foreign passport holders to exit the territory.

The authority published a list that appeared to include the names and passport information of nearly 500 foreigners, most of them citizens of eight countries or who are associated with NGOs. It is possible the list of 489 foreign nationals is not comprehensive and more people will be added.

The Gaza Border Authority also said 81 "seriously injured" people would be taken to hospitals in Egypt for medical care; details of the nationality of those people were not immediately available. Egypt later said that only about 70 patients would be transferred, as the remaining patients had already died. The patients will be transported to one of three hospitals in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, according to Egypt's health ministry and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Palestinian health ministry paramedics check the travel documents of a person waiting to cross to Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Live television footage of the crossing showed ambulances from Egypt entering the border crossing terminal separating Egypt from Gaza.

On the Palestinian side of the border, crowds of people, including children, had gathered at the terminal, many of them carrying suitcases and some with donkey-pulled carts loaded with luggage.

In the early afternoon, border officials opened the gate at the Gaza side of the border, allowing at least 100 people into the border terminal to have their passports and other documents checked.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on Wednesday.

With all of Israel's borders with Gaza closed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people in Israel, the only operational crossing in and out of Gaza is Rafah, along the territory's southern border with Egypt. Even that border has largely been closed; only aid trucks have been allowed through.

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 8,000 and injured 20,000 others, Palestinian officials say, and doctors at Gaza's hospitals say they are overwhelmed. Hundreds of American citizens have been stranded in Gaza since the war began, along with thousands of other foreign passport holders.

On Tuesday, 59 trucks of aid entered Gaza — the largest number of trucks in one day since aid began crossing on Oct. 21. Israel continues to block the delivery of fuel. Dozens of additional trucks were expected to enter Gaza Wednesday.

The activity at the border took place as internet and phone service in Gaza went out again temporarily. The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel attributed the outage to "international routes that were previously reconnected being disconnected again." Services have since resumed.

The announcements followed a 34-hour communications blackout in Gaza over the weekend that coincided with the start of Israel's "expanded" ground operations.

On Tuesday,Israeli airstrikes caused significant damage to a large refugee camp in Jabalia, just north of Gaza City. The Israeli military said it was targeting the area, which it says is a Hamas "stronghold," including underground tunnels and a command center.

A precise number of casualties and injuries isn't yet known; initial reports from the health ministry in Gaza said a large number of people were wounded or killed.

Anas Baba contributed reporting from Rafah and Aya Batrawy contributed reporting from Dubai. contributed to this story

