Heavy snow continues to pummel the Northeast as storms form in the South and Midwest

Updated January 7, 2024 at 2:50 PM ET

After a winter storm blanketed parts of the Northeast U.S. with snow on Saturday, New England getting a second blast on Sunday.

It's just a preview of what's forecast to be an even stronger and wider storm in the coming days, with the potential to bring snowfall not seen in years to several cities in the region.

The National Weather Service said a "rapidly strengthening storm" will develop in the central U.S. on Monday. Up to a foot of snow may fall on parts of the Midwest through Tuesday. Meanwhile, the U.S. Atlantic coast, especially North and South Carolina, are at risk of severe coastal flooding.

In the South, parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida are forecast to receive severe thunderstorms and even some tornados late Monday night.

"Widespread wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are likely in the eastern Gulf Coast so prepare for power outages," the NWS wrote.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 16,700 households were without power in Massachusetts, PowerOutage.US reported. In Pennsylvania, more than 2,400 customers were experiencing power outages.

The heavy snow has also disrupted travel, especially at Boston's Logan International Airport, where 159 departing and incoming flights were canceled.

Some areas got about a foot of snow so far this weekend

In Connecticut, between 1 to 11 inches of snow blanketed the state, with the heaviest snowfall appearing in North Granby in Hartford County. In Massachusetts, a foot of snow accumulated in Haverhill in Essex County, while the rest of state received between 0.3 to 11 inches.

Upstate New York saw some of the most snowfall in the region with more than 13 inches in western Orange County. Snow totaled between 0.4 to 5.7 inches in New Jersey and 1 to 6 inches in Rhode Island.

Much of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and southern Maine are under winter storm warnings or advisories on Sunday, according to NWS.

Weekend storm ended Pennsylvania's 346-day snow drought

Central Pennsylvania ended a record 346-day snow drought by Saturday afternoon. The town of Hollidaysburg, between Pittsburgh and State College, recorded the most snowfall in the state over the past 24 hours at 7.5 inches, according to the NWS.

Hazardous travel conditions were affecting much of the region, said a NWS afternoon advisory, widely congesting roads. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urged the public to postpone unnecessary travel.

On Sunday, forecasters warnedthat southeastern Pennsylvania could see some freezing rain and black ice. Northeastern Pennsylvania may also see some icy spots on bridges and overpasses as wintry conditions linger.

Heavy snow hits Massachusetts on Sunday

As the snow shifts northeast through Sunday afternoon, the Appalachian Mountains, the interior Northeast and New England could see up to a foot of snow in several areas, the NWS said in a Sunday advisory.

Portions of central, eastern and western Massachusetts are forecast to receive between 8 to 12 inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.

The addition of gusty winds to heavy snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will rapidly blanket area roads with snow and create limited visibility and dangerous travel conditions. Forecasters expect power outages and tree damage, especially in southern New England.

Greater Boston could see between 6 and 8 inches. The city's last big snowstorm was in late February 2022, when 8 inches fell.

[8:30am] Here's a look at snowfall totals through 8:30 am! Don't see your report? No need to worry, we use hundreds of data points to generate these graphics. The more reports we receive, the better the map, so keep sending them in at: https://t.co/Z3a6W3ZJEr pic.twitter.com/AVvD9PdXPs — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2024

Up to 5 inches could fall in Bridgeport, Conn., where Mayor Joe Ganim advised residents to stay home for the next couple of days.

"This is our biggest anticipated storm in two years," he said during a Saturday evening press conference.

Several cities are implementing parking bans to allow snow plows and first responders road access.

A bigger storm could soon strike the Midwest, Northeast and South

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms capable of hail and tornadoes are bound for the south, from southeast Texas to the western Florida Panhandle.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center saidthe storm will pose the greatest threat to southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southern Alabama.

Meanwhile, a snowstorm will also be brewing further north, potentially producing blizzard conditions in parts of the Plains and the Midwest starting Monday night.

Northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, and portions of West Virginia are expectedto experience heavy rain and strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to move to the Northeast on Tuesday, possibly bringing more snow, ice, rain, flooding and strong winds, the NWS said.

