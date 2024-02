Trump wins South Carolina's GOP primary, beating Haley in her home state

Updated February 24, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump has won South Carolina's Republican presidential primary, according to a race call from the Associated Press that came as polls closed statewide.

Trump has now won every contest where he was on the ballot. His win in South Carolina is not exactly a surprise, though. Trump was leading in the polls ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley statewide in her very conservative home state throughout the entire race.

"This is an early evening and a fantastic evening," Trump told a crowd of supporters in South Carolina. "This was a little sooner than we expected ... an even bigger win than we anticipated."

The AP says that it based its early race call on an analysis of a survey of primary voters that confirmed the findings of the pre-Election Day polling showing Trump far outpacing Haley statewide.

Trump has maintained a commanding lead in the party's presidential race despite facing a combined 91 state and federal charges. Many of those charges are related to his efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Biden won the state's Democratic primary earlier this month with 96% of the vote.

This is a major blow to Haley's bid for the Republican nomination. South Carolina is Haley's home state and she was elected twice as governor there just a decade ago.

Despite the significant money and time spent by the campaign in South Carolina, she was unable to garner enough support – including from leaders in the party. Trump remains very popular in the South and among more conservative voters in the U.S.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race even if she doesn't win the South Carolina primary, pledging she would continue campaigning until "the last person votes." She later told NPR she would stay in though at least Super Tuesday, which is on March 5.

"I haven't actually sat down and thought about what comes after that," Haley said. "But our goal was between South Carolina and Super Tuesday, another 20 states have voted, and that's more of the representation we want, let people's voices be heard."

Her campaign announced they are launching a "seven-figure" national ad buy ahead of Super Tuesday.

Trump has mocked Haley for staying in the race, and duringa town hall event hosted by Fox News in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday, said, "I don't think she knows how to get out" of the race.

"I really don't," he said. "She just can't get herself to get out."

A closer look at South Carolina voters

So far, Haley has been doing best among voters who are more moderate, as well as Republican voters who are open to an alternative to Trump. In New Hampshire, which has a large share of independent voters, Haley got 43% of the vote. Trump won the primary, though, with 54% of the vote.

Lynda Higgins, an independent voter in South Carolina, said she voted for Haley in the GOP primary because she liked the job she did as governor.

"I just like the way she managed the state. She did very well when we had hurricanes, disasters, things like that," she told NPR. "I like the way she's handled the state."

And while Higgins said she voted for Trump in the last two elections, she said she'd like to vote for someone else in the upcoming general election.

"I just think that it has become too much of a hot point in this country with there's just too much division," she said. "And I think he heads that."

/ AP / AP Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, in Greenwood, S.C., and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Conway, S.C., on Feb. 10.

Republicans say the party has changed a lot in the state since Haley was governor. Matt Moore, who previously served as the chairman of South Carolina's state Republican Party,told NPR's Don Gonyea that the GOP there is "a much different party than when Nikki Haley was governor."

"I would say that Nikki Haley is highly respected, first and foremost, but I do think people see a president differently than they see a governor or a member of a cabinet," he said. "She has run a very good textbook campaign. But the reality is that Trump has been the de facto incumbent of the party, and there's hardly anything anyone can do about it."

Fifty delegates are up for grabs in today's election. Twenty-nine of those delegates are awarded to the winner of the statewide vote. The other 21 delegates are divvied up according to who wins each of the state's seven congressional districts. Those are also awarded winner take all. The winner of each district is awarded three delegates per district.

