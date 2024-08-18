Here's back-to-school advice from elementary to high school students

As students prepare to head back to school, they may feel a range of emotions.

Many may feel excited or anxious about starting a new grade or school. When it comes to having a successful school year, no one knows what they need more than students themselves.

That's why we asked kids across the U.S. to share their best tips on going back to school — and they delivered. Read on for advice from a second-grader all the way to a kid almost done with high school.

Lucy González Brix — second grade

Lucy, who lives in Charles City, Va., has a tip that will help in and out of school: She says she's learning about how to add coins so she can use money. "It's important to know that, so someone doesn't scam you," she said. "Learn kindness and how to help others. You can have lots of friends if you are kind!" Lucy knows this better than anyone — she won a kindness award last school year.

Ziva Grossman — third grade

School days can feel like they last forever, but eating your whole lunch and enjoying recess to the fullest can help you deal with that feeling, Ziva said. She also recommends using Khan Academy, which has helped her get a math refresher before her first day back at school.

Levi Chowske and Gemma Stahl — sixth grade

A sharp pencil is essential for Levi to get through the school day.

You'll need one to follow the Queensbury, N.Y., student's advice: "Write neatly or you will have to redo your work." No one wants to do that.

Gemma, who's from Chicago, said it's important not to procrastinate or cut corners. That's why she's getting a head start by getting a stronger backpack this year to hold her books.

Sophia Robinson — seventh grade

Friendships go a long way to help Sophia, of Wilmington, N.C., get through the school day. "My favorite part is when we all get together and form a study group to help with any big assignments or tests coming up," she said. Sophia also organizes and labels her supplies by class and makes sure she has a clean, quiet study space. She adds that a positive attitude and an open mind will help with all classes.

Abram Baker — eighth grade

Abram, also of Wilmington, is already preparing by reading all emails he's received from school ahead of classes starting. Doing your school shopping before the start of the school term is important, and for him that includes a binder, a pencil and, for some classes, a notebook and calculator.

Klara Lind and Arrow Wedel — ninth grade

"I think if you want to have a successful school year and you're an incoming freshman like me, you should really start paying more attention to classes. For me at least eighth grade was really chill and relaxed but I feel like high school is going to be way harder and a lot different from middle school," Klara, from Eugene, Ore., wrote. Klara also had tips for kids in lower grades.

"If you're an incoming sixth grader, for me at least, the change wasn't too different but I feel like you have to start branching out more friends-wise because the more friends you make in middle school the more friends you'll have in high school and honestly how are you going to survive school without good friends," Klara wrote.

A pro tip from Arrow of Lawrence, Kan.: Carry a water bottle. "Knowing what to expect is immensely helpful for me and so is having an excuse to step out and refill my water bottle when I need a second," Arrow noted.

Selvam Antony — 11th grade

Selvam, from Murray, Ky., says getting a good night's sleep, making sure all school supplies are packed and always being eager to learn help with having a successful school year. Having an open mind also has helped. Last year, he took a chemistry class for the first time and was skeptical, but now he loves the subject.

Guidance for high school can truly be used throughout the school experience overall, Selvam said, adding, "No matter how difficult or lonely it gets, try to make the most of the high school experience, every fleeting moment."

