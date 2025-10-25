Hurricane Melissa threatens life-threatening flooding in Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba

Updated October 26, 2025 at 7:47 PM CDT

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 4 hurricane, and could develop further to become a Category 5 as it approaches Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is likely to bring life-threatening flash flooding and landslides to parts of Jamaica, eastern Cuba, and southern Hispaniola, which is made up of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

A hurricane warning was in effect on Sunday for Jamaica and parts of Cuba, while parts of Haiti were under a hurricane watch.

The hurricane was moving west at 5 mph as of 8 p.m. ET Sunday, with maximum sustained wind speeds reaching up to 145 miles per hour.

The storm's slow movement is expected to bring a deluge of rain to multiple countries in the Caribbean, and prolong its dangerous impacts over a period of several days.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Jamaican officials said time was running out for residents to prepare for the storm. Evan Thompson, director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, warned Melissa could be worse than previous major storms that battered the island, such as Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

"It's going to sit there pouring water while it's barely moving. And that is a significant challenge that we have to be aware of," said Thompson. "It's going to cause significant, widespread, catastrophic, life-threatening floods, as long as what is predicted does take place."

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica Tuesday morning, and urged Jamaicans to seek shelter now. The core of the storm is expected to move across southeastern Cuba on Tuesday night and then across the southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday.

The center is forecasting 15-30 inches of rain in Jamaica, with possible higher totals for parts of Hispaniola. Parts of Cuba could see rainfall totals reaching 20 inches, with flash flooding and landslides, the NHC said. Rainfall in the southeast Bahamas could also reach 8 inches.

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) said the island's National Water Commission fully activated its emergency protocols. Hospitals, children's homes, and correctional facilities will be prioritized for water transported by truck if Jamaica's water supply is disrupted. JIS also warned residents to be aware that floods may displace crocodiles from waterways.

By Sunday, Jamaica's two main airports, Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, and Norman Manley International Airport near Kingston, had closed ahead of the storm, according to JIS.

At least one person has been killed in the Dominican Republic as a result of the intense rainfall. Three are reported dead in Haiti from a landslide and falling tree.

Forecasters also urged nearby areas including the Turks and Caicos Islands and Bermuda to monitor Hurricane Melissa closely.

The U.S. Navy ordered non-essential personnel and families to evacuate the base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Saturday. Hurricane conditions are expected in eastern Cuba Tuesday into Wednesday.

