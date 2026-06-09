A drone boat rescues a U.S. helicopter crew after their crash near Strait of Hormuz

Updated June 9, 2026 at 11:46 AM CDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A drone boat rescued the crew of a U.S. Army attack helicopter that crashed early Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway that Iran has effectively closed during its war with the U.S. and Israel, a U.S. military official said.

It was the first known drone rescue at sea by the U.S. military, said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command. He said the unmanned boat located the two aviators and brought them to shore after they spent about two hours in the water.

Military officials have not said what caused the Apache helicopter to go down. A military news release said the crash is under investigation.

The crash occurred with the Middle East still reeling after Iran and Israel exchanged fire the previous day in the biggest blow yet to the strained ceasefire in the Iran war. Iranian state television reported Tuesday that the Israeli attacks killed at least two members of the country's air-defense units.

Hassan Ammar / AP / AP Lebanese security officers gather at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28, the war has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices around the world and made many basics, including food, more expensive.

Officials have been unable to turn the April ceasefire into a deal to permanently end the conflict, particularly as Israel intensifies and expands its military campaign in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.

Trump says helicopter crew escaped uninjured

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the crash while speaking to journalists in New York on Monday night.

"The pilots are fine. Yeah," Trump said. "Nobody injured."

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. local time Tuesday off the coast of Oman while the helicopter was on a patrol, U.S. Central Command said.

The drone used to perform the rescue was a 24-foot (7.3-meter) vessel called a Corsair, Hawkins said. It's manufactured by Saronic Technologies.

The drone was assigned to the Navy's Task Force 59, established in 2021 as the Navy's first uncrewed and artificial intelligence unit that focuses on maritime security in the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal.

AH-64 Apache helicopters have been a key asset for the American military as it enforces a blockade on Iranian crude oil shipments and tankers, seeking to pressure Tehran into a deal. The helicopters have also been used by the United Arab Emirates to shoot down Iranian drones.

Trump insists an Iran deal is coming

Trump also expressed renewed optimism over negotiations with Iran.

"We have a good chance" of signing a deal in "two or three days," Trump said. But he didn't provide any details on why there was reason for new optimism. In the two months since the U.S. and Iran agreed to an initial ceasefire, Trump has repeatedly predicted that a deal is near.

"We're very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal," the president said. "If we go and bomb — which we could do very easily if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing — they'll have nothing left whatsoever. But you won't have the strait open for months."

He added: "If we do the bombing, you know, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don't."

Mediators, led predominantly by Pakistan, have been trying for weeks to get a deal across the line. However, both Iran and the U.S. have taken hard-line positions.

The U.S. wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is believed to be entombed in the aftermath of American airstrikes that happened during the 12-day war in 2025. But Iran is refusing that and demanding relief from sanctions. It also wants the release of frozen assets even before a final agreement is in place, something rejected by Trump.

Before Trump's comments on negotiations, Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Monday that Trump's remarks so far on a possible deal "contradicted the agreed-upon sections," showing that the U.S. is "neither seeking a ceasefire nor dialogue."

The continued fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is still a top Iranian priority as well. Lebanon's army chief, Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, traveled to Pakistan on Tuesday. There, he met Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has been a key figure in the Iran-U.S. talks.

Haykal's visit comes as Lebanon's government takes an increasingly hard line on Hezbollah but remains unable to disarm the powerful militia. Hezbollah thanked Iran on Tuesday for attacking Israel "in defense of our Lebanese people," suggesting that Lebanon's government should take this opportunity to improve relations with Tehran.

Israel issues a warning for Tyre, Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for Lebanon's southern port city of Tyre, including the Christian quarter, which has so far been spared from airstrikes on the city.

Last week, Israel warned the Christian neighborhoods in Tyre that it believed Hezbollah members were among them. Many Lebanese Shiite Muslims fled to those areas as Israeli strikes hammered the Mediterranean coastal area over the past two weeks.

After last week's warning, the Lebanese army deployed to the Christian district of Tyre in an effort to prevent Israeli attacks there and to show that Hezbollah has no armed presence in the area. But Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, posted on X on Monday that the Israeli military "will have to act against their terrorist activities in the neighborhood soon."



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