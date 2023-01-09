U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin ties Lindsey Vonn's record for most alpine World Cup wins

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin has tied Lindsey Vonn's record for the most alpine World Cup wins by a woman, at 82.

Shiffrin, 27, took home the title Sunday during the giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She beat Italy's Federica Brignone by 0.77 seconds, and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami came in third place, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

"I was so nervous this run," she said after the race. "I don't know why, maybe a little bit was because of 82, and I just really wanted to ski it well, and I did, so I can't believe it."

Shiffrin, a native of Colorado, won her first alpine World Cup at 17 in 2012. She has also won six world championships, and two Olympic gold medals (she is the youngest person to win a gold medal in the slalom event).

