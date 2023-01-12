Here's where your money goes when you buy a ticket from a state-run lottery

After several weeks of no winners, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Mega Millions officials.
But it's not just you who could benefit from buying a ticket. Lotteries also benefit some states.
Though specific systems differ between each state, each of the 45 states (along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) that offer lotteries donates a certain percentage of the revenue generated from ticket sales to specific state causes.
(Five states — Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada — don't sell lottery tickets.)
Research shows that approximately 60% of the revenue from state lotteries goes directly to winners, as the states keep the remaining cash after paying out the prize money and paying certain costs such as advertisements.
For larger lotteries, like Mega Millions or Powerball, half of the ticket revenue goes toward the lottery's prize pool. The remaining half goes toward costs including lottery administration and retailer commissions, in addition to other beneficiaries, a Mega Millions spokesperson told ABC News.
Here's a breakdown of each U.S. state lottery and the beneficiaries each one supports, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries:
Arizona
Heritage Fund
Commerce Authority Arizona Competes Fund
Mass Transit
Healthy Arizona
State of Arizona General Fund
Court Appointed Special Advocate Fund (Unclaimed prizes)
Homeless Shelters
Department of Gaming
University Bond Fund
Internet Crimes Against Children Victims
Tribal College Dual Enrollment Program
Arkansas
Educational Trust Fund
California
Education
Colorado
Division of Parks and Wildlife
Conservation Trust Fund
Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund
School Fund
Connecticut
General Fund (which, as with other states, benefits the state's education, roads, health and hospitals and public safety)
Delaware
General Fund
Health & Social Services-Problem Gambler Programs
District of Columbia
General Fund
Florida
Education Enhancement Trust Fund
Georgia
Lottery for Education Account
Idaho
Public Schools (K-12)
Public Buildings
Illinois
Illinois Common School Fund (K-12)
Illinois Veterans Assistance Fund
Ticket For The Cure Fund
Quality of Life Endowment Fund
Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund
Special Olympics Fund
Indiana
Build Indiana Fund
Teachers Pension Fund
Police & Firefighters Pension Fund
Iowa
General Fund
Veterans Trust Fund
Kansas
Transfers back to the State
Kentucky
Post-Secondary & College Scholarships
Literacy Programs & Early Childhood Reading
Louisiana
Transfers to State
Problem Gambling
Maine
General Fund
Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund
Maryland
Maryland General Fund - Lottery Profit
Baltimore City Schools - Lottery Profit
Maryland Stadium Authority - Lottery Profit
Education Trust Fund - Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) and Table Game Proceeds
Local Impact Grants - VLT Proceeds
Horse Racing Industry - VLT Proceeds
Small, Minority, and Women-Owned Businesses - VLT Proceeds
Responsible Gaming - VLT and Table Game Assessments
Massachusetts
Cities and Towns
Arts Council
General Fund
Compulsive Gamblers
Michigan
Education (K-12)
Health and Human Services
General Fund
Minnesota
General Fund
Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund
Game & Fish Fund
Natural Resources Fund
Compulsive Gambling
Mississippi
State Highway Fund
Education Enhancement Fund
Missouri
Public Education in Missouri
Montana
State of Montana General Fund
Nebraska
Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund
Education Innovation Fund
Environmental Trust Fund
State Fair Support & Improvement Fund
Nebraska Opportunity Grant Fund
New Hampshire
Education
New Jersey
Education and Institutions
New Mexico
Lottery Tuition Fund
New York
Education
North Carolina
Education
Alcohol Law Enforcement
NC Problem Gambling
North Dakota
Compulsive Gambling Fund
State General Fund
Drug Task Force
Ohio
Education
Oklahoma
Education
Mental Health
Oregon
Economic Development
Public Education
Parks and Natural Resource Programs
Gambling Addiction Prevention & Treatment Programs
Pennsylvania
Programs for older Pennsylvanians
Rhode Island
General Fund
South Carolina
Education Lottery Fund
South Dakota
General Fund
Capital Construction Fund
Grant to Human Services
Tennessee
Lottery for Education Account
After School Program
Texas
Foundation School Fund
Multicategorical Teaching Hospital
Texas Veterans Commission (Veterans Assistance Fund)
Vermont
Education Fund
Virginia
Direct aid to Public Education K-12
Washington
Washington Opportunity Pathways Account
King County Stadium and Exhibition Center (Qwest Field)
Economic Development Strategic Reserve
Problem Gambling
General Fund
West Virginia
Education
Senior Citizens
Tourism
Wisconsin
Public Benefit - Total Available for Property Tax Relief
Wyoming
Wyoming cities, towns, and counties
