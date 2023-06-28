June 28: Ford Day in North Dakota

One century ago, in June of 1923, Ford, the automaker, was having a heyday of celebrations in the Bismarck/Mandan area. Mandan had a “Ford Day” first, at the beginning of the month. A large throng turned out in the city to celebrate—replete with automobiles. An estimated 800 Ford owners and their vehicles attended, perhaps drawn by the prizes being offered.

Some of these prizes included: the person driving the newest Ford to Mandan; the smallest woman and also the heaviest woman in a Ford; the oldest man, the tallest man, and also the shortest man driving a Ford; and even those bringing the youngest baby to arrive by Ford, the winner having a seven-day-old-child. The best decorated Ford received a prize, as did the one with the most accessories, and the one that was most dilapidated! One man won for bringing the largest group of people in one Ford. Another Ford-driving winner received an award for having a family with the “largest number of girls with red hair.”

Some prizes centered on farming and ranching. For example, a purebred Holstein bull calf was given to A. A. Ware, who lived two miles west of New England, in Hettinger County, for “bringing cream the longest distance.”

Near the end of June, Bismarck held its first “Ford Day.” Planned through the Copelin Motor Company with some assistance from the Bismarck Retail merchants, plans included a parade, band music, stunts, decorated cars, and a picnic on the Capitol lawn. Representatives of the Ford Motor Company were expected, bearing a “personal message of greeting from Henry Ford.” And it was promised that “every one-ton Ford Truck in the parade will be filled with gas and oil before leaving for home.” Some retail stores also offered prizes. As in Mandan, there were more of the quirky automobile-related prizes, and on top of that, a brand-new Ford touring car would be given away. On this date, it was announced that George Schmidt, of Bismarck, was the lucky winner. He happened to work at Fisk Tire company!

All roads led to Bismarck/Mandan that June—for Ford lovers, anyway!

Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker

