March 13: Remembering Agnes Geelan
On this date in 1993, the Bismarck Tribune reported that Agnes Geelan had died three days earlier in a Fargo nursing home.
Describing her can be like four blind men describing an elephant. One biographer called her “one of North Dakota's grand ladies.” Another called her “debater extraordinary.” Another called her “a North Dakota legend.” The North Dakota Press Women called her a “Woman of Achievement.” Newsweek called her an American hero. Former Governor Art Link said, “Above all she was a good friend.”
For a while, Agnes Geelan was a Republican in name only. She would later boast about it openly. During the 1960s, she worked as a commissioner and later the chairman of the North Dakota Workmen's Compensation Bureau. She published its institutional biography in 1969, which was her first, but definitely not her last, foray into writing books.
Agnes Geelan was an ardent peace activist. In 1988, she advocated for nuclear disarmament at the United Nations. This came after the Reagan administration rebuffed her attempt to sit in on superpower negotiations in Geneva.
She was known for her spunk, which led Newsweek magazine to praise her as an American hero. Agnes Geelan was thrilled. She said, “I'm brazen about this because I want all the publicity I can get toward peace.”
Before running a “petticoat government” as mayor of Enderlin, or her service as North Dakota's first female state senator, or her work to move the Nonpartisan League into the Democratic Party, or her career as an author of books, she had cut her teeth on politics as a wheel in the Ladies Auxiliary Brotherhood Railroad Trainmen, and as president of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary.
Before she was the president of the Legion Auxiliary, she chaired its Americanism Committee. She went on a two-week trip to investigate Communist infiltration in Divide County and surrounding counties. As she told it in a 1974 interview, “You couldn't see a green thing. I wondered why we didn't have a rebellion at that time.” She reported back, “If we ever get out of this depression, if good times comes again, that will be the end of the Communist Party in North Dakota.” She added, “And, of course, it was.”
Later in that interview, she remarked, “I would have to say that the people of North Dakota are basically liberal.”
Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel
