July 30: Boy Hero

On a cold December day in 1990, the Bertsch family of Buchanan went to a neighbor’s farm to help clean turkeys. While the parents were busy working, the three Bertsch siblings, Waylon, Jarrett, and Andrea, played on the banks of the Pipestem River. Five-year-old Andrea walked about 10 feet onto the river ice and fell through. Quick thinking ten-year-old Waylon sent his brother Jarrett to tell their parents as he tried to help his sister.

Unfortunately, Waylon also fell through the ice, and neither he nor Andrea knew how to swim. Waylon kicked as hard as he could to stay afloat, pulling his sister’s head above water so she could breathe. He only had strength enough to keep her up about 30 seconds at a time. Their parents, Dean and Terri quickly arrived at the terrifying scene. Dean slid across the ice on his stomach and pulled the children out. At first it wasn’t apparent if Andrea was breathing, but she quickly recovered. Fortunately, both Andrea and Waylon were unharmed. Waylon’s quick thinking and bravery had saved his sister’s life.

Three months later, Waylon was presented the Governor’s Lifesaving Award by Governor George Sinner, becoming the youngest North Dakotan recipient of the award. Sinner hung a medal around Waylon’s neck and gave him a high five. The medal was inscribed with the words, “It is in great dangers that we see great courage.”

Waylon’s bravery did not go unnoticed outside of North Dakota. On this date in 1993, the Bismarck Tribune announced that Waylon Bertsch had received the Young American Medal for Bravery from President Bill Clinton at the White House. The award, for Americans under 18, is a Justice Department program started in 1951. Waylon Bertsch’s bravery in saving his sister led to him receiving the highest honor a young American can win for bravery.

Dakota Datebook by Trista Raezer-Stursa

