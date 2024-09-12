September 12: The Yeggmen Strike Again

An epidemic of bank robberies and safecracking swept across North Dakota in the early 20th century. In 1907, the Bismarck Daily Tribune reported that “Yeggmen are still committing depredations over the state.” “Yeggmen” was a colloquial term for safecrackers.

In May, burglars used nitroglycerin to blow open a safe at a laundry in Minot, making off with three hundred dollars. In June, an ice cream factory in Minot was similarly targeted, with burglars using the same method to steal two hundred dollars. The Daily Tribune noted that “the robbers were of the boldest and most desperate kind.”

On this date in 1907, the Hope Pioneer reported on a break-in in Hannaford, calling it “undoubtedly one of the most daring robberies that has been pulled off in North Dakota this season.” Two stores in Hannaford were broken into, with burglars using nitroglycerin to blow open the safes. They stole money, watches, and jewelry from the display cases, as well as shotguns and ammunition. The robbers also emptied the cash registers. The following morning, several people reported hearing an explosion in the night, but no one reported it. The burglars vanished without a trace, though a missing railroad handcar was thought to be the means of their getaway.

The robberies continued throughout the year. In October, a bank in Churches Ferry was robbed of six thousand dollars. A posse from Devils Lake was dispatched, but failed to find the culprits. They did discover an abandoned shed containing shotguns and ammunition, with two of the guns identified as having been stolen from a store in Michigan, North Dakota.

A Pinkerton detective told authorities about a gang of known criminals who had established their headquarters in Fargo. Although he had no evidence linking them to the recent crimes, he was aware of their activities in other states and warned that they were likely the culprits. In response, banks and post offices across the state began taking precautions. Eventually, the burglaries subsided, and there is no record of the perpetrators ever being caught.

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

