September 17: Commemorating Constitution Day

On September 17, 1787, one hundred and two years before statehood, the North Dakota area was part of British and Spanish territories. The United States Constitution was signed in Philadelphia, marking the beginning of the ratification process. Called Constitution Day, the anniversary would be commemorated by North Dakota governors, well before it was federally recognized.

In 1919, Governor Lynn Frazier proclaimed September 17th Constitution Day in North Dakota and delivered an address in Grand Forks. He praised the Constitution as “the greatest guardian and most powerful champion of the people’s liberties.” This commemoration was significant given the tense political climate of the time, including the Red Scare and local conflicts between the Nonpartisan League and its opponents, despite the League’s major victories in the 1918 elections. The Bismarck Tribune noted that Frazier had argued in a Labor Day address the week before that the Constitution might not guarantee workers’ rights, and that revolution could be a possibility if other means failed.

Towards the end of his term, Frazier continued to praise the Constitution but warned of QUOTE “people with temporary authority [who] have gotten away from the real meaning intended by those who so wisely framed it.” UNQUOTE Just weeks after this proclamation, Frazier was successfully recalled as Governor on October 28th.

In 1924, Governor Ragnvald Nestos also set aside September 17 as Constitution Day. He stressed, “It is very desirable that every day of the year be a Constitution Day. We hope our citizenship will never cease to be alive to the meaning, the value, and the duty to defend the Constitution against both avowed enemies and selfish friends.”

Governor Doug Burgum’s 2019 proclamation of Constitution Day highlighted how the day provides citizens an opportunity to celebrate both the document and the work of the Framers in creating it, as well as to uphold and protect the rights enshrined within it for current and future generations.

Dakota Datebook by Daniel Sauerwein

