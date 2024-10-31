October 31: Halloween Memories at the Archives

October is Archives Month, where archives around the country celebrate the records in their holdings and recognize the archivists who assess, collect, organize, preserve, and provide access to information of lasting value. The North Dakota State Archives is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Today is Halloween! Historic newspapers report on various Halloween events happening in North Dakota, but not everything makes it into the news. In 2019, the State Archives collected oral histories about Halloween in North Dakota. This small collection captures specific traditions and memories from children and adults as they recalled some interesting Halloween shenanigans, scares, treats, and more.

One narrator, along with her six friends, recounted how they went around their local community of Medina and tipped over outhouses. It was all fun and games until they accidentally tipped one with a man inside. After that incident, they felt bad and stopped. She noted that the difficulty of tipping the outhouses depended on how well-built they were. Some were challenging to tip, while others were poorly constructed and tipped easily. The community assumed it was a group of boys causing the havoc, not realizing it was a pack of 14 to 15-year-old girls.

Another narrator, who grew up outside of Mandan, remembered a tradition she shared with her father. They would regularly visit her grandparents, and she would attempt to scare them. She wore different costumes, including a Frankenstein mask and a nylon over her face. Her grandmother always feigned surprise, but the narrator received a treat at the end of each visit.

Finally, another narrator from Bismarck discussed living in an active Halloween neighborhood. She described the yard decorations and hijinks her family engaged in each year. Every year, they set up skeletons, tombstones, bats, and other décor, and some family members even dressed up and hid outside. They also used a smoke machine regularly in their yard. “A little fear on Halloween is a good thing,” she said. Yet, her many annual house guests are always kind and gracious for the treats they receive.

These oral histories that are available at the State Archives, help bring us closer together and help detail the history, traditions, and experiences surrounding Halloween.

Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker