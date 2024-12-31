December 31: Sensational Charges

A shocking scandal involving P.M. Mattson of New Rockford broke on this date in 1900. Mattson, the state's attorney of Eddy County, faced sensational charges. Attorney E.C. Greene was in New Rockford to investigate allegations that Mattson had charged gamblers and blind piggers for protection. The charges were so serious that the state was considering initiating impeachment proceedings against him.

The matter came to a head when Mattson was accused of entering the billiard room at the Davis Hotel on December 17. There, he became intoxicated and belligerent, allegedly pushing bowls of clam chowder off the bar and onto the floor. The bartender responded by smashing a plate into Mattson's head. Mattson then left the hotel. The scandal quickly became the talk of the town. Mattson had just been reelected, with another two years left in office unless impeachment proceedings were initiated.

Speculation arose that false accusations were being made against Mattson because influential businessmen were involved in illegal activities. It was suggested that these businessmen wanted to stop Mattson from closing down gambling dens and blind pigs. Instead of stopping him, it seemed likely that Mattson's actions would lead to the shutdown of these illegal activities. Of particular interest was “the prominence of the people said to be connected with the joints, and whose names must, of necessity, appear when the matter is probed.” Some of these prominent individuals reportedly regretted underestimating Mattson and were scrambling to prevent the case from going to court.

The matter ended in 1903 when Mattson initiated a lawsuit against his primary accuser. Michael O'Connor decided it would be better to retract his claims. He wrote a letter to the Bismarck newspaper, formally retracting his accusations against Mattson. O'Connor admitted that "the statements therein made accusing Mattson of being a confederate of blind piggers, black legs, and gamblers are wholly false and were written by me while aggravated and before I realized the danger of such false charges." Mattson withdrew his lawsuit against O'Connor, and the matter was finally put to rest.

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

